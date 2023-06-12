Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Make Landfall In Gujarat On Thursday: Live Updates

The cyclone is very likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts by Thursday noon with wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The cyclone is very likely to make landfall in Gujarat by Thursday noon.

Gujarat is on alert in the wake of 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy which is set to make landfall on Thursday. The extremely severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" is currently about 340 km southwest of Porbandar, the weather department said in a bulletin.

The cyclone is very likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by Thursday noon as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Meanwhile, flight operations in Mumbai were affected last evening due to rough weather with cyclone Biparjoy gushing over the Arabian Sea. Heavy rain and strong winds were reported in the city as the intensity of cyclone, which has intensified into "extremely severe cyclonic storm", increased.

Here are the Live Updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

Jun 12, 2023 10:24 (IST)
Jun 12, 2023 09:52 (IST)
Cyclone Biparjoy To Cross Saurashtra And Kutch Coasts By Thursday Noon
Jun 12, 2023 09:51 (IST)
Anxiety, Chaos At Mumbai Airport As Cyclone Biparjoy Hits Flight Ops
Jun 12, 2023 09:50 (IST)
Gujarat Braces For 'Extremely Severe Storm' Biparjoy

