Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Make Landfall In Gujarat On Thursday: Live Updates

The cyclone is very likely to make landfall in Gujarat by Thursday noon.

Gujarat is on alert in the wake of 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy which is set to make landfall on Thursday. The extremely severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" is currently about 340 km southwest of Porbandar, the weather department said in a bulletin.

The cyclone is very likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by Thursday noon as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Meanwhile, flight operations in Mumbai were affected last evening due to rough weather with cyclone Biparjoy gushing over the Arabian Sea. Heavy rain and strong winds were reported in the city as the intensity of cyclone, which has intensified into "extremely severe cyclonic storm", increased.

Here are the Live Updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

Jun 12, 2023 10:24 (IST) Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJPY at 0530IST of today over eastcentral & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port,Gujarat by noon of 15June. https://t.co/KLRdEFGKQjpic.twitter.com/bxn44UUVhD - India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2023

Flight operations in Mumbai were affected last evening due to rough weather with cyclone Biparjoy gushing over the Arabian Sea. Heavy rain and strong winds were reported in the city as the intensity of cyclone, which has intensified into "extremely severe cyclonic storm", increased.