150 kmph Wind Likely During Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall: Official To NDTV

As per the IMD, the cyclone is expected to hit the Indian coastline on the Thursday morning.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, and damage and destruction of thatched houses are likely in parts of Gujarat, the head of India Meteorological Department's (IMD) cyclonic division, Ananda Das, told NDTV.

The IMD may issue a red alert in the next few days as heavy rain and severe thunderstorms will accompany the cyclone over parts of Gujarat and south Rajasthan, the official said.

Talking about the severity of cyclone Biparjoy, Mr Das said that the wind speed at the time of the landfall would be between 125-150 Km/hr.

"The impact of the cyclone will be the strongest 200 km north and south of Saurashtra in Gujarat," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review today meeting, and the meteorological department is also working at various levels to ensure preparedness for the 'extremely severe' cyclone.

The weather department is working closely with Gujarat State officials and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Mr Das said.

People living in low-lying areas in parts of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat have been evacuated to temporary shelters.

As per the IMD, the cyclone is expected to hit the Indian coastline on the Thursday morning. "We are fully prepared to deal with the extent of the cyclone," said Mr Das.

The IMD will issue three-hourly warnings and updates on the movement of cyclone Biparjoy on its official website.