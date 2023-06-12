Alert In Gujarat, Rain In Mumbai As Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies: 10 Facts

The weather office has issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. "Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain "rough to very rough" till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts are likely to be impacted by the cyclone with heavy rainfall and very high wind speed during June 13-15 which may go up to 150 kmph," it said.

Officials in Kutch district have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday visited the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts to deal with any emergency situation.

Tithal Beach, a popular tourist destination in Gujarat's Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast, has been temporarily closed to tourists due to high waves

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep.

"The state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly," it said.

In accordance with international maritime law, ports are required to hoist signals to alert vessels of impending adverse weather conditions. This is done to ensure the safety of maritime activities and to protect vessels and their crew.

Flight operations in Mumbai were affected last evening due to inclement weather with cyclone Biparjoy gushing over the Arabian Sea. Several flights were cancelled or delayed owing to the weather conditions, while some were forced to abort the landing.

The Pakistan government has also advised authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain alert. Rain accompanied by thunder is expected on the coasts of Sindh and Makran from the night of June 13, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).