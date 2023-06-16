Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Storm Weakens To Severe After Landfall, Widespread Devastation In Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy has made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area.

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe' after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan today.

The Relief Commissioner informed that 22 people got injured, while electric poles, and trees were uprooted amid severe heavy rains coupled with gusty winds

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

Jun 16, 2023 05:54 (IST) Cyclone Biporjoy moved northeastwards & crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch adjoining Pakistan coast close to the Jakhau port, Gujarat. The cyclone has now moved from sea to land & is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph....

Jun 16, 2023 05:54 (IST) Cyclone Biparjoy damages power lines in Kutch, uproots trees, many areas plunged into darkness

Cyclone Biparjoy which packed high wind speeds and brought heavy rains caused complete disruption of normal life in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday as trees were uprooted in large numbers, power failure was reported in many areas, and low-lying areas near the sea were flooded.



Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau as a very severe cyclonic storm around 6.30 pm on Thursday with wind speeds of 115 to 125 kmph gusting upto 140 kmph. The entire landfall will be over by midnight, the IMD said.



A total power blackout was witnessed in Mandvi town. Many trees were uprooted on Jakhau-Mandvi road as well as in Mandvi town due to the strong winds.



"No casualties have been reported so far," district collector Amit Arora said.

Jun 16, 2023 05:53 (IST) Gandhinagar, Gujarat: The eye of the storm is currently near the Pakistan-Kutch border. The wind had an average speed of 78 kmph. There are chances of power outages. As per IMD's forecast, the storm will reach southern Rajasthan tomorrow. People have been alerted in the...

Jun 16, 2023 05:52 (IST) Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. We are restoring power in 9 villages & power has been restored in the remaining villages: J. C. Goswami, Executive Engineer, PGVCL, Morbi



Jun 16, 2023 05:51 (IST) Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm to reach south Rajasthan today, heavy rains likely

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to weaken further by Friday morning and move into a 'depression' in the subsequent evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today in the wee hours.

IMD officials said that the 'severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday.

"The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya as of 0230 IST today," IMD said in a tweet.

"It is expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by early morning on June 16, and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan," it said.

IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch.

"Cyclone Biporjoy moved northeastwards and crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch adjoining Pakistan coast close to the Jakhau port, Gujarat. The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Saurashtra-Kutch," Mr Mohapatra told ANI

Jun 16, 2023 05:51 (IST) PM Modi speaks to Gujarat Chief Minister, takes stock of situation after cyclone Biparjoy's landfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday evening.



PM Modi also asked about the details of the safety arrangements for wild animals including lions in Gir Forest.



"Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel late today to get complete details of the Biparjoy Cyclone situation approaching Gujarat. Hon'ble Prime Minister also learned the details of the security arrangements for wild animals including lions of Gir Forest," Gujarat CMO tweeted.



Earlier on Thursday morning, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning.



Jun 16, 2023 05:50 (IST) Cyclone Biparjoy: 22 injured, 940 villages plunge into darkness as storm makes landfall in Gujarat

At least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday evening, officials said.

In addition to this, 23 animals have also been killed and heavy rains coupled with gusty winds brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, they said.

As the storm's landfall process started, gusty winds at over 120 kmph and heavy rains lashed the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of the state.

Officials said that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

"Around 22 people have been injured due to the storm. So far, there is no news of anyone's death. 23 animals have been killed, 524 trees have fallen, and electric poles have also fallen in some places due to which there is no electricity in 940 villages," Alok Singh, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat, said.

