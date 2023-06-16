Rain In Delhi Due To Cyclone Biparjoy, Roads Waterlogged In Several Areas

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms in Delhi later today.

Parts of Delhi received light rain and strong winds today, which the weather department says is an impact of Cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall in Gujarat yesterday. The showers hit traffic and caused waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

A video on Twitter showed a severely waterlogged flyover in Ashram.

Ashram Flyover after 5 mins of rain. #DelhiRainpic.twitter.com/CgAgfSaHDr — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) June 16, 2023

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi ( Vasant Kunj, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Deramandi), NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)," the IMD said in a tweet.

The minimum temperature in the national capital today was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Biparjoy, the first cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year, rapidly underwent rapid intensification on June 6 and June 7, escalating from just a cyclonic circulation to a very severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours, defying earlier predictions. It has also sustained its strength for a longer-than-normal duration, which meteorologists attribute to due to an unusually warm Arabian Sea.