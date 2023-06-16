After Trail Of Destruction In Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy To Head To Rajasthan

"At 0230 of Today, 16th June the SCS BIPARJOY lay centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya. it would further move NE-wards and weaken into a CS by early morning of 16th and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan," Indian Meteorological Office said in its latest bulletin.

Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds by the storm brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, according to state officials. No casualties have been reported in the state so far.

After churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening with wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph, but started losing force several hours later and at 2:30 am on Friday was packing 100 kilometres per hour winds with gusts up to 110 km/h.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Rajasthan on June 16 and 17, as the cyclone moves towards northwest, Dr M Mohapatra, the chief of Indian Meteorological Office, said.

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm made landfall. PM Modi also asked about the details of the safety arrangements for wild animals including lions in Gir Forest.

The Gujarat government said 94,000 people had relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to shelter. The cyclone has also affected the trains services. Around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

Eighteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 115 teams of state road and building department, and 397 of the state electricity department are on the ground in coastal districts.

Fishing activities have been suspended till tomorrow, ports are shut and ships are anchored. Two famous temples -- Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district -- remained closed to devotees on Thursday.