Cyclone Alfred Nears Australia Coast. What Makes It Rare, Dangerous

Millions of Australians on the east coast are bracing for rarer Cyclone Alfred, which is expected to cause widespread destruction in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales. In what's likely to be the first such event in nearly 50 years, Cyclone Alfred poses a threat of dropping significant amounts of rain on a region not equipped to handle such tropical storms.



The cyclone, currently a Category 2 system -- which depends on wind intensity -- is exceptional and more powerful because it is slow-moving and originated far too south.



What makes it so dangerous



Cyclone Alfred is heading towards the southeast coast of Queensland, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology reported. It has continuous winds of 95 km/h around the centre and wind gusts of up to 130 km/h.



It is likely to “affect Double Island Point in Queensland to Grafton in New South Wales, including Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay and Ballina,” the department added.



Cyclones typically affect the northern regions of Australia. The last time a cyclone hit the Gold Coast region was in 1974.



Brisbane is the third most populous city in Australia, and the south has a higher population density. This means about 4 million people are in Cyclone Alfred's path, and the infrastructure in this area is not storm-resistant.



The Bureau of Meteorology further suggested that Alfred might become a Category 3 storm. However, when the storm hit land, it was predicted to stay on the stronger end of Category 2.



With rainfall totals of up to 600 mm predicted, this implies that regions of Queensland and New South Wales will be subjected to winds of up to 150 kmph and flood hazards in a vast, densely populated area.



Cyclone Alfred took an unusual route because it turned westward after coming into contact with a region of high pressure over the Tasman Sea.



“This is a rare event, to have a tropical cyclone in an area that is not classified as part of the tropics, here in southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.



After a slight slowdown in the last 24 hours, Cyclone Alfred is predicted to make landfall between Noosa and Coolangatta, north of Brisbane, on late Friday or early Saturday.



Queensland Premier David Crisafulli referred to Cyclone Alfred as an “extremely rare event” and advised citizens to heed warnings.



The longer a cyclone lingers over an area, the slower it moves, and the more rain it pours. Cyclones lose intensity as they reach land because they have less moisture to feed on.



Public transit and schools have already been shut down, and residents of the area have been asked to take precautions to protect themselves before the storm hits.