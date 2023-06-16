Video: Gujarat Woman Cop Carries 4-Day-Old Child To Safety As Biparjoy Hits

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe' after the landfall.

A mother who gave birth to a child four days ago in Gujarat's Barda Dungar, which was hit by the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy, was today shifted to a safe place by the state police.

Gujarat Minister of Forest and Environment Mulu Ayar Bera tweeted a video from a local news channel showing a woman police personnel carrying a newborn in her arms while the mother, and several other women, can be seen walking along to safer areas.

"Bhanwad's administration is vigilant to ensure security through the service," Mr Bera, who represents the Bhanwad constituency in the state assembly, tweeted along with the video.

The official Twitter handle of the Director General of Police, Gujarat, retweeted the video, saying "If you are with #GujaratPolice, you are in absolutely safe hands."

At least two died and 22 were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. The cyclone is likely to weaken into a depression this evening over Rajasthan.

The cyclone has turned into a very slow moving, excessively long storm that has gone on past midnight. It has not withered even after six hours, though storms normally weaken quickly, private forecasting company Skymer has said.

Wind speed has dropped to 80-85 kmph, which is still very strong, and weakening will be a slow process, Skymet said.

