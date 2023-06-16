No Deaths Due To Cyclone Biparjoy After Landfall In Gujarat: Top Official

Electricity has been interrupted in over 1,000 villages, he added.

Not a single life was lost due to Cyclone Biparjoy after landfall in Gujarat yesterday, the national disaster management agency chief said today, clarifying that two people had died before the landfall. 23 people have been injured, he said.

The cyclone has lost some power, and the focus now is on restoration of life as quickly as possible, Mr Karwal said at a media briefing.

The 'Very Severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy that hit Gujarat on Thursday night has now weakened to a 'Cyclonic Storm' and is presently centred 30 kilometres west-northwest of Bhuj, India Meteorological Department Director Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said on Friday.

"Biparjoy is moving in an East Northeast direction at a wind speed of 80–90 kilometres per hour (kmph) as of 8:30 am," he said. "By evening, it will weaken to a 'Deep Depression' with wind speed of 50-60 kmph or even 70 kmph," he added.

Heavy rain coupled with strong winds by the storm brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping power supply to nearly 1,000 villages, according to state officials. A cattle-rearer and his son died while trying to save their goats stuck in Bhavnagar district, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

After churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening with wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph, but started losing force several hours. At 2:30 am on Friday, it was packing 100 kilometres per hour winds with gusts up to 110 km/h.