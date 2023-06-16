Cyclone Biparjoy Heads To Rajasthan: Here's What To Expect

Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds with a speed of 60-70 kmph are expected (Representational)

Parts of Rajasthan have seen heavy rainfall this morning as Cyclone Biparjoy began moving towards the state. A "red" alert has been sounded for Jalore and Barmer districts.

The India Meteorological Department said Biparjoy, which was centered over Saurashtra & Kutch at 8.30 am, moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 10 kmph. It has weakened into a cyclonic storm and is "very likely" to weaken further into a deep depression by evening.

Several areas of Jalore and Barmer districts in Rajasthan witnessed heavy rain. News agency PTI quoted a meteorological department official as saying that 60-70 mm rains occurred at a few places on Thursday night and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in both the districts and adjoining areas today.

While 69 mm rainfall was recorded in Jalore till this morning, over 200 mm rainfall may occur in areas where the alert has been sounded.

The cyclone will weaken and move further over Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali and Sirohi where very heavy rainfall is likely, the official said, according to the PTI report. Rajsamand, Dungarpur and nearby areas may also see heavy rain today and tomorrow.

The report said strong winds with a speed of 60-70 kilometres per hour are expected in areas around Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore and Jodhpur today and around Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer tomorrow.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has deployed eight companies in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner, PTI reported. One company of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Kishangarh in Ajmer district to rescue people affected by the heavy rains.

Pumps have been arranged and civil defence and disaster management teams have been put in place in the affected districts.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening with wind speeds of 125-140 kmph, but started losing force several hours.

Two people died and 22 were injured as Biparjoy battered Gujarat, uprooting trees and damaging several vehicles and houses.