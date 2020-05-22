Arvind Kejriwal Offers Help To Chief Ministers Of West Bengal, Odisha

Arvind Kejriwal extended full support to West Bengal and Odisha amid destruction caused by the cyclone

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed solidarity with cyclone-hit West Bengal and Odisha, and offered help to the chief ministers of the two states.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm left at least 77 people dead in West Bengal and rendered thousands homeless. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha, damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts

In a tweet, Mr Kejriwal said, "Dear @MamataOfficial didi, on behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend our full support and solidarity with you and the people of West Bengal in the wake of the destruction caused by #CycloneAmphan. Kindly let us know if we could help in any manner in this hour of crisis".

In another tweet, Mr Kejriwal also expressed solidarity with Odisha and offered help to the state chief minister Naveen Patnaik.