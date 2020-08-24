CWC Meet Live Updates: Key Congress Meet Today; Sonia Gandhi Determined To Quit As Party Chief

Sonia Gandhi, according to sources, does not want to continue as interim Congress president.

The Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, will be meeting today amid a massive controversy over a letter by more than 20 top party leaders calling for sweeping reforms, introspection and "a full-time, visible leadership".

Sonia Gandhi, 73, looks set to announe her decision to resign as the interim President. She may immediately or give the party a deadline to find a new chief, sources said ahead of a meeting of the party's top decision-making body.

Over 20 Congress leaders have, in a letter, called for a "full-time", "effective leadership" that will be "visible" and "active" in the field, sources said. It also called for "honest introspection" and suggested a "collective leadership", reforms including decentralisation of power, empowerment of state units and organizational elections at every level, sources said.

The working committee meeting last month saw arguments and sharp criticism by younger leaders who were seen to blame the party's last government for its massive downfall since. The younger leaders reportedly said those who were part of the last UPA government should take the blame for the Congress's rapid decline.

The letter, signed by senior leaders like Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma, called for a "full-time", "effective leadership" that will be "visible" and "active" in the field, sources said.

It also called for "honest introspection" and suggested a "collective leadership", reforms including decentralisation of power, empowerment of state units and organizational elections at every level, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi is firm on his stand not to accept the party top post again, sources close to him told NDTV. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is also clear she will remain as a general secretary and not take on a bigger role, sources said.

Mr Gandhi had stepped down from the top post last year after the party's second consecutive defeat in general elections. Before stepping down from the post, he had said the party should search for a new leader outside the Gandhi family. He has specifically said his mother and sister should not be roped in. (Read full story here

Sonia Gandhi, 73, will either resign immediately or give the party a deadline to find a new chief, sources said ahead of a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, today.

Mrs Gandhi has decided that the matter will be discussed at the Working Committee meeting today, sources said. (Read full story here