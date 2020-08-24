Likely Scenarios As Congress Decides On Leadership Today

Sonia Gandhi has told her aides she does not want to continue and the party must look for a new chief.

The Congress Working Committee is expected to meet in a short while from now. (File)

New Delhi:

Sonia Gandhi is expected to resign as Congress's interim president in what is widely expected to be a stormy meeting of the party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee in a short while from now. Sonia Gandhi has told her aides she does not want to continue and the party must look for a new chief after around 20 leaders wrote to her demanding a "full-time, visible president" and a sweeping overhaul of the organisation including elections.

Here are some scenarios of what may happen at the CWC: 

1. Sonia Gandhi resigns, is adamant about not coming back. Rahul Gandhi is adamant about not taking over. Sonia Gandhi stays on as interim president until a non-Gandhi president is selected through elections or mutual consensus.

2. Sonia Gandhi resigns and is adamant about not coming back. Rahul Gandhi, who quit last year, is open to taking over. Rahul Gandhi takes over as interim Congress president

