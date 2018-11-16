"Mixed Report" On Exiled CBI Boss Alok Verma, Says Top Court: 10 Points

CBI director Alok Verma and CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana have been sent on forced leave

New Delhi: Exiled CBI director Alok Verma has not been given a clean chit yet in a vigilance report on corruption allegations against him, the Supreme Court said today. The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the court told the CBI chief, asking him to respond to the report in a sealed cover by Monday.