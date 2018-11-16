"Mixed Report" On Exiled CBI Boss Alok Verma, Says Top Court: 10 Points

CBI director Alok Verma and CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana have been sent on forced leave
New Delhi: Exiled CBI director Alok Verma has not been given a clean chit yet in a vigilance report on corruption allegations against him, the Supreme Court said today. The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the court told the CBI chief, asking him to respond to the report in a sealed cover by Monday.
Here's your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story:
The vigilance report is a "mix" and exhaustive, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told the CBI chief. "Further inquiry is required into some charges," he said.
"This report can be given to you in a sealed cover and you give reply in sealed cover," Chief Justice Gogoi said, adding that this was being done for the need to preserve the sanctity of the CBI and public confidence in the CBI.
The court said it would take a decision after receiving Alok Verma's response to the report of the vigilance inquiry.
The court had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to wrap up its investigation within two weeks into allegations against Alok Verma from his deputy Rakesh Asthana.
Copies of the report will be given to the government and the Central Vigilance Commission too. The court refused Mr Asthana's request for a copy of the vigilance report against his boss.
Mr Asthana, Special Director, had written to the government and the vigilance chief accusing his boss of taking bribe from a businessman on the CBI's radar.
Mr Asthana had also accused the CBI director of not sharing crucial intelligence inputs against two industrialists with other agencies, and missing the name of a senior railway official from the FIR filed in the railway hotel scam involving Lalu Yadav's family.
Alok Verma had accused Mr Asthana of taking bribe from the same businessman and had launched an investigation against the special director.
The unprecedented rift within the country's top investigating agency was exposed when the CBI filed a case against its own number two, Mr Asthana, who in turn wrote to the Cabinet Secretary and the Vigilance chief listing allegations against the CBI chief.
As the opposition seized on the turmoil within the CBI, the government, after consulting the Vigilance Chief, sent the top two investigators on compulsory leave by a late night order on October 23.