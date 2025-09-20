'Cute, I Love You': Delhi Man's Interaction With Korean Women Sparks Outrage

An Indian man's brief interaction with two Korean tourists at Delhi's India Gate has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows the man walking up to women touring the monument.

"Hello, excuse me, my dream, punch, punch," the man is heard saying, seemingly attempting to request a fist bump.

Confused by his words, one of the women replied, "You want to punch me?"

The other person filming the clip clarified, "Fist bump," after which the women complied.

The man then expressed the "other wish" - to hug the tourists. One of them agreed, though her body language suggested discomfort during the brief embrace.

As he walked away, he added, "You are so cute. I love you," extending his hand. The women laughed, appearing to be trying to diffuse the situation.

The Instagram post was captioned, "Indian local meets Korean girls."

The short clip went viral but made people uncomfortable.

It generated a flood of critical responses, with many condemning the interaction and calling it disrespectful and inappropriate.

One user summed up the general sentiment with a simple, "Sorry from India."

Others highlighted the tourists' visible discomfort, with one commenting, "That girl held her breath as she hugged him."

Frustration over the man's persistence was also expressed. A user wrote, "First a fist bump, then a hug, then an 'I love you'? This is harassment, not humour."

Several comments emphasised the importance of maintaining boundaries, including one that read, "Maintain distance from these types of people in India."

Another user expressed personal embarrassment, saying, "I felt embarrassed seeing this video."

Others suggested deeper issues at play, with one user writing, "That is why education is important," and another urging accountability, stating, "These two men should be punished by the police for disrupting the Korean girls."

Over the last five years, the US, Bangladesh, the UK, Australia and Canada were among the top countries for tourist arrivals in India, according to data shared by the government.

The Foreign Tourist Arrival (FTA) figures stood at 99.52 lakh for 2024, as per the government data.

Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Germany, France and Singapore complete the top ten list of countries with the highest number of arrivals in India.