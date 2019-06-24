'Cut-Paste' Allegations: Jharkhand Minister After Man Dies In Mob Attack

Shams Tabrez was also forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' by the mob.

A minister in Jharkhand has said it is wrong to politicise mob killings - like the incident in Saraikela-Kharsawan district where a 24-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly for stealing a motorcycle. The trend these days, minister CP Singh said, was to "associate such incidents with the BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal. It is a time of 'cut and paste' - who fits what words where is difficult to say".

"The trend to politicise such incidents is wrong... The government is conducting an investigation," the minister said. Three men, who were allegedly part of the mob that attacked Tabrez Ansari on Tuesday, have been arrested.

Allegations of involvement of right-wing groups were raised by the opposition after a cellphone video, widely circulated in the area, showed attackers forcing Tabrez Ansari to repeatedly utter "Jai Hanuman" and "Jai Shri Ram".

After reports of the incident yesterday, Hyderabad politician Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: "This is the pattern with almost all lynchings. First, a Muslim is murdered by cow lovers. Then the most ridiculous excuses begin: a 'suspicion' of beef possession, theft, smuggling & love jihad. So much for sabka vishwas when we can be killed over mere 'suspicions'."

Tabrez Ansari was going home to Saraikela-Kharsawan's Karsova from Jamshedpur along with some friends on Tuesday, when they were attacked by a mob barely 5 km from home, a relative said.

Accused of stealing a two-wheeler, the man was tied to a pole and beaten for 12 hours. He was handed over to the police only when he fell unconscious. Within hours, he was dead. The police said he had fallen ill and died at the Tata Main Hospital.

The family has alleged that despite their appeals, the police had not arranged for proper treatment of Tabrez Ansari, that they were not allowed to meet him, and that he died long before he was taken to a hospital.

They have demanded action against all concerned, including the police and the doctors.