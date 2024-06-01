Customs Seizes Gold, Electronics Worth Rs 6.75 Crore At Mumbai Airport

Four persons have been arrested. (Representative pic)

The Mumbai customs seized 9.79 kg of gold and electronics worth Rs 6.75 crore and foreign currency valued at Rs 88 lakh in a four-day drive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Saturday.

Four persons have been arrested in 20 cases in connection with the seizures that were carried out from May 27 to May 30, the official said.

Two foreign nationals travelling from Sharjah and Muscat to Mumbai were found carrying gold dust in wax concealed in rubber sheets recovered from their prayer mats, he said.

An Indian national travelling to Bangkok was caught with foreign currency valued at Rs 88.6 lakh hidden inside two shampoo bottles.

In another case, an Indian national travelling from Dubai had concealed gold dust inside a sanitary pad, the official said.

Five foreign nationals travelling from Colombo and Dubai were found carrying gold inside undergarments and stitched into their clothing, while 11 Indians travelling from Dubai, Muscat, and Jeddah had concealed gold and mobile phones, the official said.

