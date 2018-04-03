Customers' Money Is 'Safe With Us', Says Fraud-Hit PNB

Addressing its customers through a FAQ document, the fraud-hit bank said: "The bank has a strong balance sheet of around Rs 11 lakh crore and sufficient non-core assets to meet any contingent liability on the bank. We are and will always be committed to our customers."
On the recent fraud, PNB said that it has a "zero tolerance to unethical practices within the system".
"As a responsible bank, the bank has also reached out to the member banks and apprised them on the developments. Further, the bank is taking all possible steps to ensure that such types of incidents are not repeated."