Customers' Money Is "Safe With Us", Says Fraud-Hit PNB On the recent fraud, PNB said that it has a "zero tolerance to unethical practices within the system".

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Punjab National Bank was recently hit by nearly Rs 13,000 crore fraud case. (File) New Delhi: State-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has said its customers' "money is safe with us".



"That is why the minute the bank became aware about discrepancies related to the recent incident, the fraudulent transactions were immediately reported to the regulator and the law enforcement agencies."



"As a responsible bank, the bank has also reached out to the member banks and apprised them on the developments. Further, the bank is taking all possible steps to ensure that such types of incidents are not repeated."



