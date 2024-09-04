Curfew In Telangana Town After Auto Driver Attempts To Rape Tribal Woman

A protest by tribal organisations against an auto-rickshaw driver's alleged attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman in Jainoor town of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District turned violent on Wednesday, leading to communal tension prompting authorities to impose curfew, an official said.

Prohibitory orders under 163 BNSS have been issued by district administration in Jainoor town and a ban on the internet was enforced in the area as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of the rumours and fake news.

The situation has been brought under control, a senior police official told PTI, adding additional forces have been deployed and that Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also being called in.

A bandh call was given by tribal organisations to protest over the alleged sexual assault and attempt to murder of a tribal woman by a man from another community in Jainoor town with a large number of tribals participating in it.

Some agitated youth burnt shops and commercial establishments and also pelted stones on a religious place.

The situation turned into conflict between two communities.

After the protesters started attacking properties of another community, there was retaliation leading to arson, stone pelting, damage of properties, officials said.

The auto-rickshaw driver had attempted to rape the 45-year-old tribal woman in Jainoor mandal on August 31, but when she raised an alaram, he later allegedly attempted to murder her by hitting her with a stick after which she fell unconscious on the road.

Police shifted her to a hospital in the district, and now she is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

The woman, after gaining consciousness, told the police about the incident and the accused was arrested, and he was booked on charges of sexual assault, attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a senior police official said.

Subsequently, a bandh call was given by tribal organisations.

Police held talks with community elders and pacified the situation. Police personnel were patrolling in the town, the official said.

Special teams have been formed and investigations on incidents of arson and violence are on to identify offenders and strict action will be taken against them as per law, the official said.

Police appealed to both communities to maintain restraint as the accused had already arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a post on 'X' said: "Deeply disturbed by the brutal assault on tribal woman by anti-social elements in Jainoor Village, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District. Spoke to the victim's family & offered support".

Kumar said he contacted Telangana DGP and sought swift and unbiased action against the perpetrators and those responsible for the attack.

"Informed him to restore law and order in Jainoor promptly and effectively. The safety of our women and peace in our communities is paramount," he said.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a post on 'X' said: "I have spoken to @TelanganaDGP regarding incidents of communal disturbances in Jainoor ,Asifabad District ,the @TelanganaDGP assured me that it is being monitored & additional forces are being send and action will be taken against people who take law in their hands".

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh, in a video release, alleged that Owaisi, who often attacks BJP over incidents of crimes against women in the country, is silent on the Congress government in Telangana when a man makes an attempt of rape and murder against an Adivasi woman.

Singh claimed that members of a community attacked those protesting against the incident today.

He expressed support for the woman till she gets justice and appealed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to conduct the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The MLA favoured capital punishment to the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)