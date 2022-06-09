Curfew In Jammu's Bhaderwah Town, Army Called In For Flag March

Security forces have been deployed in large numbers in the town

Curfew has been imposed and the army has been called in to conduct a flag march in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district over attempts by some elements to create communal tension.

The police said they are keeping a close watch on the situation and would act against anyone found violating law and order.

Curfew was imposed after attempts were made to create communal tension in the town, local administration officials said without giving more details.

