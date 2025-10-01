"Cruise Setting Won't Do": Air Marshal On Operationalisation Delays

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, on Tuesday stressed that India's defence sector is making significant strides towards self-reliance, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) actively pursuing indigenous projects.

Air Marshal Bharti emphasised the importance of indigenous engine production, stating that within the next 10-12 years, India aims to develop its own engine. This ambitious goal requires concerted efforts from both the defence sector and industry stakeholders.

"We are exploring indigenous engine production, and potentially, within 10-12 years, we will have an indigenous engine. That is our goal. If you put your efforts into it and if the industry puts their efforts into it, then it will definitely be achieved," the Air Marshal told reporters on the sidelines of the Aero Tech India in Delhi.

The Deputy Chief's comments come as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is working with American General Electric (GE) to acquire GE-404 engines for the Light Combat (LCA) Aircraft Mk-1. The company has reportedly promised to ramp up its manufacturing with the expectation of delivering a total of 12 engines at the end of the financial year 2025.

Discussing Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Air Marshal Bharti stressed the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector, citing the need for indigenisation.

He emphasised that while it's challenging to achieve 100% indigenisation at once, starting with achievable milestones can lead to significant progress. In times of crisis, relying on domestic capabilities is crucial, and indigenisation is a prerequisite for true self-reliance.

"We are looking at self-reliance. While indigenisation is the way forward because we are never able to indigenize 100% in one go, you start with whatever you can. and thereafter, ultimately, we reach 100%. In times of crisis, you can't bank on anybody. It has to be yourself. If something comes, then it is a bonus. However, it must originate within the country. So, indigenisation is a prerequisite", the Air Marshal said.

While speaking about the recent contract between the Defence Ministry and HAL to make 97 LCAs for the Air Force, the Air Marshal expressed confidence in those jets, along with the development of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) being used extensively in India's air defence in the future, while also saying that efforts are ongoing to fill any gaps.

"We have just signed the contract for an additional 97 LCAs. We are looking at LCA Mark 2 in the coming years. We are also investing in AMCA. Those are the products to move forward with. But it will take time. So in the immediate future, we need to fill that gap. So that effort is on," he said.

Earlier today, while speaking at the Aero Tech India 2025 organised by FICCI in partnership with CAPSS, Air Marshal Bharti told industry leaders and policymakers that even 99 per cent indigenous content was insufficient if critical components remained import-dependent.

"If the supplies of those critical components are choked, we will not be able to ramp up production when needed," Air Marshal Bharti said, encouraging manufacturers to achieve 100 per cent indigenisation within defined timeframes," he said during his address.

"We need to put our innovation on afterburner. This cruise setting will not do," Air Marshal Bharti declared, criticising delays in moving from conceptualisation to operationalisation.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, along with associated equipment, for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of over Rs 62,370 crore.

The delivery of these aircraft is expected to commence in 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence. The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021.

Similarly, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has formed a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to support the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of the Indian Air Force.

