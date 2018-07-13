2 Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

All India | | Updated: July 13, 2018 12:30 IST
A search operation is being carried out to find the terrorists who attacked a group of CRPF jawans

Srinagar: 

Two soldiers of the CRPF or Central Reserve Police Force were killed, and one jawan injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today. A civilian was also hurt in the attack, official sources said.

"Terrorists opened fire on a group of CRPF personnel deployed on law and order duty at Anantnag's Achabal Chowk. Two soldiers were killed and two others, including a civilian, were injured in the incident," police sources said.

The area has been cordoned off by security personnel and a search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists, the sources added.

More details awaited.

 

