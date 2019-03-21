CRPF Jawan Kills 3 Colleagues Before Shooting Self In Jammu And Kashmir

CRPF jawan shot three colleagues and tried to kill himself in Jammu and Kashmir

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) were allegedly shot dead by their colleague on Wednesday, at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The CRPF jawan, who fired at his colleagues, is also critically injured after he tried to kill himself.

Senior CRPF and police officials immediately went to the camp. "Three jawans have died and the one who shot them is critically injured," Harinder Kumar, CRPF Commandant of the 187th Battalion told news agency ANI.

The three dead are head constables, Pokarmal R of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and Yogendra Sharma of Delhi. The third personnel, Umed Singh, was a resident of Rewari in Haryana.

The incident happened at around 10 pm when, Constable Ajit Kumar fired at his colleagues with his service rifle over a disagreement, said senior officials at the camp.

Ajit Kumar, who comes from Kanpur, is being treated at a military hospital nearby the officers said.

The alleged case of fratricide comes just two months after a CRPF personnel fired at his two colleagues before killing himself at a camp in Panthchowk in Srinagar on January 7. Senior officials said that he was disturbed due to "personal issues".

Earlier in September 2018, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot his colleague at a camp in Ghaziabad. Constable Ajit killed his batch mate Jagpreet with his INSAS rifle. Both jawans were guarding forces based in Gurgaon and were deployed as part of a unit to help the Ghaziabad Police in law and order duties.

