'Crossing All Limits Of Decency': JP Nadda Rips Into Amarinder Singh

The Government of India is very keen to run trains in Punjab, JP Nadda wrote.

Train services suspended in Punjab for more than a month, BJP chief JP Nadda today ripped into Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, accusing his government of being responsible for the situation. Mr Singh's government, he wrote, had provided support to protesting farmers despite the intentions of the central government and "directions of the Supreme Court".

"In my view you are fully responsible for the unfortunate situation," he wrote in an open letter, which, he said, was response to Mr Singh's letter that he was yet to receive.

On Sunday, Mr Singh had written an open letter to Mr Nadda, expressing concern over the continued suspension of goods trains, which is set to cut the supply lines to the state.

The supply of coal is already running low in the state, which can lead to a power crisis and the farmers are worried about the possible shortage of fertilisers and essential items.

"The Government of India is very keen to run trains in the State of Punjab, but unfortunately you are not performing the role that is expected of you and your Government in the State of Punjab," Mr Nadda wrote.

Mr Singh and the Congress, he added, have openly encouraged agitations "crossing all limits of decency and propriety" against the farm laws, brought by the government in farmers' interest.

The Punjab government, he wrote, had added "fuel to the fire" by

"openly declaring that you will not lodge any FIR against the agitators, even if they indulge in road dharnas, railway tracks blocking".

Asserting that BJP keeps the farmers in high esteem, Mr Nadda wrote that the party and the government is always committed to take all positive steps for their betterment.

In his letter on Sunday, Mr Singh had called for "collective will and statesmanship" to resolve the blockade issue and resume the train service.

The situation, he wrote, could become extremely dangerous for the country if the armed forces were deprived of critical supplies amid increasingly aggressive overtures from both China and Pakistan.

At a protest in Delhi today, Mr Singh had accused the Centre of trying to create an "economic blockade-like" situation.

At the protest -- held after President Ram Nath Kovind refused to meet him and discuss the farm laws -- Mr Singh questioned why the Centre was trying to dismantle a system that has worked in Punjab since before the Green Revolution.