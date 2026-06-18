Cross-Voting In Jharkhand Powers BJP-Backed Candidate To Rajya Sabha

A BJP-backed candidate won a seat in Jharkhand's Rajya Sabha election today, after cross-voting by MLAs of the CPI(ML) and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, sources said.

Of the two Rajya Sabha seats up for election, one seat was won by Baijnath Ram of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The other went to BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani.

Baijnath Ram polled 30 votes and Nathwani 28 votes. The Congress candidate, Pranav Jha, got 19 votes and three votes were declared invalid, sources said.