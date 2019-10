Cross Examination Of Unnao Rape Victim's Sister Begins In Delhi Court

The court is also likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by CBI. (FIle)

The Special Sessions Court at Delhi's Tis Hazari on Thursday started cross examination of the victim's sister in the case of alleged assault and murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father in judicial custody on April 9 last year.

The cross examination of victim's mother was completed on Wednesday.

The court is also likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the gang rape case.

The tech giant Apple yesterday had told the Special Sessions Court holding trial in the Unnao Rape and murder case that it does not have the details regarding the location of accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's phone on the day he allegedly raped the girl.

Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma had asked the iPhone manufacturer to give it by October 9 the details of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's location on the day he allegedly raped the 17-year-old girl from Unnao.

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data.

