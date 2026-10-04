Cross-Border Arms Network Busted In Punjab, AK-47, Grenades Seized

An alleged cross-border arms and explosives supply network has been busted in Amritsar with the arrest of a 28-year-old truck driver and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, nine live cartridges and two hand grenades.

The accused, identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district, was intercepted while riding a motorcycle. Police also seized the motorcycle allegedly being used to transport the arms consignment.

According to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigation has revealed that Navjot was allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and was procuring illegal weapons on their directions.

IGP Border Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other persons involved.

The operation was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs by teams of Amritsar Rural Police.

A case has been registered at Gharinda police station under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Police said further investigation is in progress.