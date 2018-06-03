Questioned Over Accepting RSS Invite, Pranab Mukherjee's Firm Response President Pranab Mukherjee has been repeatedly asked to reconsider his decision to attend an RSS function in Nagpur by various leaders of the Congress

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pranab Mukherjee has accepted an invitatition to attend an RSS function in Nagpur. New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee - whose decision to attend a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has made a section of the Congress uncomfortable - has given an enigmatic response on the matter.



"Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur. I have received several letters, requests and phone calls, but I haven't responded to anyone yet," Mr Mukherjee was quoted as saying by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika.



The 82-year-old former President has been repeatedly asked to reconsider his decision to attend by various leaders of the Congress -- the party he was part of for decades till he became the president in 2012.



Many have pointed to what they call the divisive nature of the RSS, ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, and expressed concern at the optics of the matter.



Among those who tried to dissuade Mr Mukherjee from attending, were Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, former Union Minister CK Jaffer Sharief and the party's Bengal unit leader Adhir Choudhury.



Others maintained that it was more important to see what Mr Mukherjee had to tell the RSS volunteers at the June 7 valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg.



Last week, President Mukherjee even had some advice from former cabinet colleague P Chidambaram.



Pointing out that Mr Mukherjee has already accepted the invite, Mr Chidambaram said, "The more important thing to say is, 'Sir you have accepted the invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology'."



Former president Pranab Mukherjee - whose decision to attend a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has made a section of the Congress uncomfortable - has given an enigmatic response on the matter."Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur. I have received several letters, requests and phone calls, but I haven't responded to anyone yet," Mr Mukherjee was quoted as saying by Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika.The 82-year-old former President has been repeatedly asked to reconsider his decision to attend by various leaders of the Congress -- the party he was part of for decades till he became the president in 2012.Many have pointed to what they call the divisive nature of the RSS, ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, and expressed concern at the optics of the matter.Among those who tried to dissuade Mr Mukherjee from attending, were Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, former Union Minister CK Jaffer Sharief and the party's Bengal unit leader Adhir Choudhury.Others maintained that it was more important to see what Mr Mukherjee had to tell the RSS volunteers at the June 7 valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg. Last week, President Mukherjee even had some advice from former cabinet colleague P Chidambaram.Pointing out that Mr Mukherjee has already accepted the invite, Mr Chidambaram said, "The more important thing to say is, 'Sir you have accepted the invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology'." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter