Ask Pranab Mukherjee, Says Congress, On RSS Invite To Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, a lifelong Congressman, has agreed to address on June 7 a camp for RSS cadre training to be volunteers or pracharaks.

Pranab Mukerjee has agreed to address the event at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur



Mr Mukherjee, a lifelong Congressman, has



"Ask Pranab Mukherjee. The only comment we have is no comment," said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.



"All we can say is there is a lot of difference between ours and their ideology."



accuses the organisation of trying to divide the country on religious lines and trying to run the government by remote control.



That the veteran Congressman, 82, had accepted the invite to the event was a significant message, said the RSS. "Former President Pranab Mukherjee's acceptance to attend the RSS event in Nagpur sends a message to the country that on vital issues there should be dialogue and adversaries are not enemies. Questions raised on RSS and Hindutva are being answered," said Sangh leader Rakesh Sinha.



Congress leaders have reason to bristle.



"Pranabda has often called the RSS anti-national, unpatriotic, immoral, dubious, fraud and vicious...Am sure the RSS must know how Pranabda feels about it. And it has called such a person," said Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. He added: "This means the RSS accepts whatever Pranab Mukherjee has said about them."



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also expected to address hundreds of RSS workers from across the country at the same event. During his years as president, Mr Mukherjee invited Mohan Bhagwat to the Rashtrapati Bhavan despite their ideological differences.



Mr Mukherjee was the top troubleshooter of the Congress and a minister in almost every Congress government from the time Indira Gandhi was prime minister.



