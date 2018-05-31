P Chidambaram On What He Wants Pranab Mukherjee To Say At RSS Meet The former finance minister said "there is no point debating why he did so" since the former President had already accepted the invite.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT P Chidambaram requested Pranab Mukherjee to tell the RSS what was wrong with their ideology New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's acceptance of the invitation to address a function at the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh headquarters has surprised Congress leaders. Many of them have also asked the veteran Congress leader to reconsider his decision.



Former union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday suggested it might be a little late for this, but had a request for Mr Mukherjee, once his cabinet colleague.



The former finance minister said "there is no point debating why he did so" since the former President had already accepted the invite.



"The more important thing to say is, 'Sir you have



Mr Singhvi seemed to agree.



He said it was a "somewhat stupidish approach" to judge the former President over acceptance of the invitation.



"Unless and until you hear what the former president says there, you should not judge him," Mr Singhvi, also the party spokesman, said.



Many Congress leaders have been uncomfortable at the prospect of Mr Mukherjee, who spent decades in the Congress, accepting the RSS' invitation to be the chief guest at the June 7 valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg - a training camp for RSS volunteers - at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.



These leaders suggest that Mr Mukherjee's visit, besides being perceived as the ultimate approval of its ideology, could be used to blunt the



Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who wrote to Mr Mukherjee asking him to decline the invite, said he was "concerned and surprised" by the decision. "RSS is always trying to divide the society," he said. On Tuesday, former union minister CK Jaffer Sharief had also asked him to reconsider his decision.



