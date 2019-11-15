Criminal Case Filed Against Banaras Hindu University Official For Removing RSS Flag

UP Police registered a criminal case against the BHU official on charges of insulting religious beliefs.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a criminal case against a top official of the Banaras Hindu University on Thursday, after she removed an RSS flag from a playground on the institution's south campus in Mirzapur district.

The RSS, short for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

Kiran Damle, the Deputy Chief Proctor at the university, reportedly removed the flag while students affiliated to the RSS were holding a shakha (gathering) at the site on Tuesday morning. They later held protests on the campus, forcing her to step down from her position.

Ms Damle's troubles, however, were far from over. After the local RSS unit filed a complaint, the Uttar Pradesh police registered a criminal case against her on charges of insulting religious beliefs.

The university official, who stepped down as Deputy Chief Proctor, however, told mediapersons that she was only trying to uphold the rules prescribed by the institution. "I asked the shakha members to remove the flag themselves, but they paid me no attention. So I picked up the flag and gave it to my peon. When they came after me, I told them that they couldn't hoist the flag at such a sensitive time. When they insisted, I said that I won't allow it inside the stadium," she said.

RSS members then staged a demonstration at the administrative block, claiming that Ms Damle's action amounted to disrespecting the flag. "We were in the shakha since 6 am, doing pranayam and yoga. Damleji came and insulted the flag. She said no shakha would be permitted here because we don't favour any community here," said Sanskar, a student at the university.

The protesters have also accused Ms Damle of misbehaving with students.

Sources in the university administration told NDTV that they are in talks with senior RSS leaders in Mirzapur to resolve the issue. However, even politicians from the ruling party seem to have taken a stand against Ms Damle now.

"The RSS has been holding shakhas here for many years now. It was the last wish of (BHU founder) Madan Mohan Malviyaji that any institution started by him should have shakhas. She has insulted his memory," said Ratnakar Mishra, the BJP MLA from Mirzapur Sadar, who visited the campus amid protests on the campus.

However, the Congress did not share Mr Mishra's views. "RSS shakhas should not be held on the campus of educational institutions. In any case, why are outsiders -- including RSS officebearers -- interfering in the affairs of the university?" asked former MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.

(With inputs from PTI)

