"Cricket, Masterchef": PM Lists India, Australia Bond At Sydney Event

Addressing the enthused audience, he highlighted several milestones that India has achieved.

Addressing the Indian community at a rally in one of Sydney's biggest sporting arenas on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the bond between India and Australia goes beyond cricket, which has historically connected us. To a thundering applause from a roaring audience of over 20,000, the PM cited the cooking TV show 'Masterchef', Yoga, tennis, movies, and culturally diverse Indian community as examples of the strengthening bond between the two countries. India is on course to become a developed nation in 25 years, he said, and also announced that India will soon open a new consulate in Brisbane.

"Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...and now tennis and movies form other connecting bridges. There was a time when 3Cs used to define relations between India and Australia, these three were Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. After that, it was 3Ds.. Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. When it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education. But the truth is that actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcend these C, D, E," he said, adding that the strongest and biggest foundations of this relation are mutual trust and mutual respect which is not just limited to diplomatic relations, but because of every Indian living in Australia.

"Our friendship is very deep off the field as well. Last year when Shane Warner died, hundreds of Indians were also mourning. We felt like we have lost someone very close to us," PM Modi said.

Recalling his 2014 visit soon after his first term as Prime Minister, he said he has then promised the people that they wouldn't have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister to visit. "Here I am with you again," he said.

PM Modi also cited top global economic bodies to assert that the Indian economy is steadily growing. "IMF considers India the Bright Spot of the global economy. According to the World Bank, if there's any country which is withstanding global headwinds, it's India. India has made record exports even in the most challenging times. The banking system is in trouble in many countries, but the strength of the Indian banking system is being praised everywhere," he said.

India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world, he said, adding that the country rolled out the fastest vaccination campaign during Covid. India is "number one" in the number of smartphone data consumers, fintech adoption, and milk production, he said.

PM Modi further pointed out that India is "number two" in the number of internet users, mobile phone manufacturing, rice, wheat, sugarcane production, and fruits and vegetable production. India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, and is the third-largest automobile and civil aviation market globally, he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that his Indian counterpart gets a "rock star reception" wherever he goes, as he welcomed his "dear friend", and compared him to American singer Bruce Springsteen.

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen, and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," Mr Albanese said at the event.

A chartered Qantas flight rebranded as "Modi Airways" brought in fans from Melbourne, while "Modi Express" were being chartered from Queensland, local ABC News reported.

PM Modi's trip to Australia comes after he met with Mr Albanese, US President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on the weekend.

At a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.