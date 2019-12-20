Creativity On Display At Citizenship Protests. These Posters Are Proof

A number of witty posters were spotted at protests across the country.

Protests have erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aims to expedite citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Despite imposition of Section 144 or a ban on large gatherings in certain parts of the country, including the national capital, protesters took to the roads in large numbers to voice their dissent against the amended law, which they say discriminates against Muslims. And as people came out to protest in droves, so did their creativity.

Protests across the country saw some creative placards and posters on display. These witty posters are winning hearts on social media. Take a look at some of the best ones:

Bangalore, outside Townhall, December 19 pic.twitter.com/4ds1KkxGWq — Archana Nathan (@nathan_archana) December 19, 2019

There was a lot of millennial humour on display at the Citizenship Act protests.

Placards have been the best thing about the protests. More than once they got me thinking, seriously!?😕 it's been an outing for the creative minds. pic.twitter.com/Pby02507MF — alice (@alicecyberworld) December 19, 2019

And a number of "It's so bad..." posters too

I've been saving some of the posters and placards I liked best from the protests - some because they're thoughtful and some because they're so absurd they made me cackle 😈 So here goes - I own the copyright for none of these images or ideas pic.twitter.com/Bo2p9mdRrH — Saurabh Joshi (@SaurabhJoshi) December 19, 2019

On Thursday, protesters in Delhi handed out flowers to cops as a symbol of peaceful protest, days after a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia University ended in clashes with the police. Delhi Police, meanwhile, also won hearts by offering food and water to detained protesters at Surajmal Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Voice, internet and SMS services were temporarily snapped in parts of Delhi on Thursday. Mobile internet and SMS services have also been suspended in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including capital Lucknow.