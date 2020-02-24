Clashes Over CAA In Delhi For Second Time In 24 Hours, Live Updates

Videos of the clashes show people from both groups breaking off stones and chunks of the concrete divider along the main road to throw at each other.

Clashes Over CAA In Delhi For Second Time In 24 Hours, Live Updates

Clashes erupt in Bhajanpura area of northwest Delhi over CAA

New Delhi:

Clashes broke out, between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters for the second consecutive day in Delhi's Maujpur area this morning, followed by stone-pelting from both the sides.

In disturbing videos, that have emerged from the protest site, a man dressed in a red shirt can be seen running towards an unarmed Delhi Police officer waving what appears to be a gun. Vehicles were also set on fire during the violence.

Protesters also torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Here are the LIVE updates on Clashes at Bhajanpura :

Feb 24, 2020 16:02 (IST)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said "situation is being closely monitored"

Feb 24, 2020 15:58 (IST)
Section 144 of CrPC imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi
Delhi police said section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi
Feb 24, 2020 15:56 (IST)
Delhi police uses tear gas to control the situation

As the situation escalated Delhi police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Once the violence escalated, paramilitary forces were called in to restore peace.

Feb 24, 2020 15:45 (IST)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted over Delhi violence
Calling violent clashes "very distressing news," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained"
Feb 24, 2020 15:31 (IST)
CAA protest in Delhi: people can be heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram"
In at least one of the videos from the protest site, people can be heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.
Citizenship Amendment ActCAA protestBhajanpura

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News