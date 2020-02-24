Clashes Over CAA In Delhi For Second Time In 24 Hours, Live Updates

Clashes broke out, between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters for the second consecutive day in Delhi's Maujpur area this morning, followed by stone-pelting from both the sides.
In disturbing videos, that have emerged from the protest site, a man dressed in a red shirt can be seen running towards an unarmed Delhi Police officer waving what appears to be a gun. Vehicles were also set on fire during the violence.
Protesters also torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas
Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.
Here are the LIVE updates on Clashes at Bhajanpura :
Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony.- LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020
Delhi police said section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi
As the situation escalated Delhi police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Once the violence escalated, paramilitary forces were called in to restore peace.
Calling violent clashes "very distressing news," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained"