Clashes Over CAA In Delhi For Second Time In 24 Hours, Live Updates

Clashes erupt in Bhajanpura area of northwest Delhi over CAA

Clashes broke out, between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters for the second consecutive day in Delhi's Maujpur area this morning, followed by stone-pelting from both the sides.

In disturbing videos, that have emerged from the protest site, a man dressed in a red shirt can be seen running towards an unarmed Delhi Police officer waving what appears to be a gun. Vehicles were also set on fire during the violence.

Protesters also torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Here are the LIVE updates on Clashes at Bhajanpura :

Feb 24, 2020 16:02 (IST) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said "situation is being closely monitored"



Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

Feb 24, 2020 15:58 (IST) Section 144 of CrPC imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi

Delhi police said section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi



Feb 24, 2020 15:56 (IST) Delhi police uses tear gas to control the situation

As the situation escalated Delhi police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Once the violence escalated, paramilitary forces were called in to restore peace.



Feb 24, 2020 15:45 (IST) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted over Delhi violence

Calling violent clashes "very distressing news," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained"