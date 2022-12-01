'Crazy Chaos': Stranded Passengers On Server Failure At Mumbai Airport

A passenger claimed that it took him an hour to drop his luggage off at the counter.

40 minutes of server failure led to chaos on Thursday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 2. While normal services have now resumed at the airport, visuals of large crowds were widely shared by frustrated passengers on Twitter.

Passengers at the airport claimed that the "temporary network interruption" has caused not only check-in but flight delays as well. The airport operator issued a statement requesting passengers to "allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption".

"Boarded on time, but then stuck on board for more than 90 minutes. No clue when flight ops will resume, pilot already has said two times that it will be in 10 minutes about 40 minutes ago," a user wrote.

Boarded on time, but then stuck on board for more than 90 minutes. No clue when flight ops will resume, pilot already has said two times that it will be in 10 minutes about 40 minutes ago.

Such is life.#Mumbaiairport systems down! — Bharath Sesha (@BharathSesha) December 1, 2022

Another user said, "Sitting in the plane for close to an hour now!! Still no clue when we will take off. Crazy chaos at Mumbai airport."

Sitting in the plane for close to an hour now!! Still no clue when we will take off. Crazy chaos at Mumbai airport... https://t.co/yyKabkBsF2 — Aju Sebastian (@AjuSebastian3) December 1, 2022

A passenger claimed that it took him an hour to drop his luggage off at the counter. "Terrible situation in Mumbai T2 Airport at the moment. Server failure. Full chaos. If you're flying from Mumbai today, exercise caution. Got in after waiting for close to one and half hour at the baggage drop counter."

Terrible situation in Mumbai T2 Airport at the moment. Server failure. Full chaos. If you're flying from Mumbai today, exercise caution. Got in after waiting for close to one and half hour at the baggage drop counter. #MumbaiAirport — Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) December 1, 2022

"Mumbai airport server is down from past 2 hours no flights taking off. We are sitting idle for an hour in Delhi bound flight. Hope it's not a cyber-attack in view of G20 Summit. 2 hours is a long time," a user said. Airport authorities said that the reason for the temporary network interruption was caused due to on-going development in the city, news agency ANI reported.

Mumbai airport server is down from past 2 hours no flights taking off. We are sitting idle for an hour in Delhi bound flight @CPMumbaiPolice hope it's not a cyber attack in view of G20 Summit. 2 hours is a long time. @republic@ZeeNews#G20Presidency@narendramodi@AmitShah — Ahàm Bràhmasmī (@Vedchetan) December 1, 2022

Mumbai Airport teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. "We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," ANI quoted the authorities as saying.