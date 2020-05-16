Mizoram 'Powehouse Of Love': Chief Minister On Church Move To Fight Coronavirus

Church halls will be used as quarantine facilities in Mizoram.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga thanked Churches in the state for accepting state government's request to allow church halls to be used as quarantine facilities amid coronavirus crisis, saying that the move has proved Mizoram as a powerhouse of "love, peace and unity".

"And with the Churches strengthening their various spiritual and physical supports towards curbing this Covid-19 pandemic, #Mizoram just got restored again to one powerhouse of #Love #Peace and #Unity," tweeted Zoramthanga using #BlessedMizoram

Some of the churches, according to the state Department of Information and Public Relations, have even agreed to provide food from their own funds.

"Churches in Mizoram accept State Government's request to use church halls as quarantine facilities. Some churches even to provide food for the whole institutional quarantine period from their own funds," it said.

According to the Health Ministry, there is no COVID-19 case in the state. Yet, the state government on Friday extended lockdown till May 31 to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

