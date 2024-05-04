What Delhi Cops Said On 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit's Viral Arrest Video

No case has been filed and Ms Dixit was never arrested, DCP Outer Delhi said.

The Delhi police on Friday responded to viral videos showing a vada pav seller being detained by police officials in Outer Delhi, saying that the seller was not arrested and no case has been registered against her.



Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as "Vada Pav Girl", has been running a food stall in the Mongolpuri area for a few months, police said. A few days ago, the vada pav seller posted a video showing an altercation between her and locals while she was organising a community feast or bhandara near her stall.



Police said that her stall was being run without permission from the municipal body and attracted a large number of customers as well as other online content creators. The crowd gathering at her stall led to traffic problems in the area, they said.



Police said they received complaints from residents about a traffic jam in the area after she organised a bhandara on the roadside. When the police team reached the spot, she misbehaved with the officials, they added. Her stall was seized and she was taken to the police station.



Ms Dixit is a street food vendor who runs a Vada Pav stall in Delhi and has over 300,000 followers on Instagram. She became a viral sensation after she was seen crying over a phone call with a representative of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after she claimed they threatened to remove her stall.