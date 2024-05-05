UP Lawyers' Rs 2 Lakh Bet On Favourite Candidates Ahead Of Phase 3 Voting

The agreement has been documented with four witnesses signing the affidavit

As Lok Sabha elections enter a crucial stage with phase 3 voting to be taken place on Tuesday, two lawyers in Uttar Pradesh have placed a bet of Rs two lakhs on candidates of their favourite parties.

The bet has been placed between advocate Satyendra Pal and advocate Diwakar Verma in UP's Badaun district.

While Satyendra Pal is pitching for Samajwadi Party's Aditya Singh, Diwakar Verma is hoping for BJP's Digvijay Singh Shakya's victory in the high-stakes elections.

The agreement has been documented with four witnesses signing the affidavit which says the one who loses the bet will pay Rs two lakhs to the other advocate.

Election campaigning in India's politically most crucial state reached a crescendo with all the political parties hitting top gear as 10 Lok Sabha seats in UP will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase.

This phase will witness voting in key constituencies, including Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Bareilly, and Aonla.

The ruling BJP has joined hands with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, while the Samajwadi Party has allied with the Congress for the election. The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to go solo.