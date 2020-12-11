Top Pollution Control Body Pulls Up 8 Agencies Over Dust Management

Delhi air pollution hit severe levels in December.

Eight agencies, including the Delhi Metro and the Central Public Works Department, have not taken adequate dust control measures at their construction sites in Delhi-NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board has said.

The top pollution watchdog has asked the heads of these agencies to ensure that guidelines for dust pollution control are strictly adhered to.

"Adequate measures for dust mitigation are not being taken by NHAI, DDA, DSIIDC, MTNL, PWD, DJB, CPWD and DMRC at their respective construction sites," CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava said in a communication to these agencies.

Dust emanating from construction sites and other sources contribute significantly to air pollution in Delhi, he said.

The CPCB asked the heads of the agencies to "personally review the adequacy of dust mitigation measures at all construction sites in Delhi-NCR and direct the officials concerned to take necessary action".

In case of violation, action including imposition of environmental compensation and stoppage of construction activities, will be initiated, it said.