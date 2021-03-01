Covid Vaccination Begins For People Above 60: How You Can Register

Those who have aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register.

India today expanded the nationwide vaccination against the coronavirus, opening registerations for people above 60 years and those aged 45 in the second phase of the inoculation drive which began on January 16.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

More than 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under the CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under state schemes can function as vaccination centres in the vaccination drive that will run for six weeks.

The centre has specified 20 comorbidities among people between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. For example, heart failure with hospital admission in the past year. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given for free at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

Here's the latest user manual on COVID-19 vaccination:

Citizen Registration and Appointment For Vaccination by NDTV on Scribd