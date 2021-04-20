Covid Positive Madhya Pradesh Doctor Airlifted To Hyderabad, Critical: Doctors

The doctor had developed a severe lung infection, the doctor treating him said (Representational)

A 40-year-old Covid infected pulmonologist, who was airlifted to Hyderabad from Bhopal, has extensive damage to his lungs due to the infection and is critical, a senior doctor at Hyderabad's Yashoda Hospitals said on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked officials to arrange for an air ambulance to send Dr Satyendra Mishra, working at a state-run medical college, to Hyderabad after his condition deteriorated at a city hospital.

"Dr Satyendra Mishra, a young Covid warrior afflicted in the line of duty, has been admitted to the Centre of Excellence of Heart and Lung Transplant, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. He has extensive damage to his lungs due to COVID-19, remains dependent on the ventilator with high oxygen requirement and is at a critical phase of his illness," Dr Lingaiah Amidayala, Director, Medical Services, Yashoda Hospitals Group, said.

Dr Mishra is an assistant professor in the pulmonary and tuberculosis department in government-run Bundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

At around 5 am on Monday, Dr Mishra was taken to Bhopal, about 185 km from Sagar, by road after a green corridor was created with the help of the police to facilitate hassle-free travel.

Sagar's BJP MLA Shailendra Jain had said the chief minister had directed officials to arrange an air ambulance after he was informed about Dr Mishra's deteriorating health.