Covid Live Updates: India Reports Four Cases Of New Omicron Subvariant

India today issued a fresh Covid advisory after alarming reprts from China prompted a high-level meeting to chalk out the strategy to prevent a surge here. India's COVID-19 tally today climbed to 4,46,76,330 with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.

India also reported the first cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Covid situation in India:

Dec 21, 2022 18:20 (IST) 2 Patients In Gujarat, Detected With China Covid Variant, Cured At Home



Two patients who were detected with China covid sub-variant were cured at home.

Dec 21, 2022 18:16 (IST) Random Sampling For Covid At Airports For Passengers Arriving From China, Other Countries: Sources

Random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries in view of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world, official sources said today. The move comes following a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review the Covid situation in the country. "Random sample testing will be done for international air passengers arriving from various countries including China," a source, as per PTI, said.

Dec 21, 2022 18:10 (IST) Covid Variant Behind China Surge Found In India: All You Need To Know - 10 Points

At least four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, the Covid strain driving China's current surge of cases, have been detected in India so far. At least four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, the Covid strain driving China's current surge of cases, have been detected in India so far.