5 Facts On Omicron BF.7 Variant Which Is Driving China's Covid Surge

The BF.7 variant has the strongest infection ability due to its high transmissibility.

Here are 5 points on the Omicron subvariant

The BF.7 variant is a subvariant of the BA.5 highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron. The BF.7 variant has the strongest infection ability due to its high transmissibility. The subvariant is reported to have a high capacity for causing reinfection, even infecting those who are vaccinated. The surge in China is attributed to a low level of immunity, which could be due to previous infections. The BA.2 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron are said to be highly transmissible and have sublineages that keep appearing, experts said.





At least four cases of the Omicron subvariant BF.7, which is driving China's reportedly deadly surge, have been detected in India. Two cases have been reported from Gujarat and two from Odisha.