Covid Hospital Services Smooth Amid Power Cut, Assures Mumbai Civic Body

Major power outage was witnessed in Mumbai and parts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar earlier today.

Reassuring citizens that Mumbai's unprecedented power supply failure this morning did not affect the treatment of coronavirus patients, civic body BMC has said all its hospitals have automatic diesel generators and that they would "cooperate with private hospitals as required".

Mumbai has almost 23,000 active cases of coronavirus.

"Patient services in all municipal hospitals are running smoothly. All civic body-run hospitals have alternative system for uninterrupted power supply. The Emergency Management Department of the Municipal Corporation is continuously ensuring adequate diesel stocks and generators in all the private Covid hospitals, including municipal hospitals. All private hospitals have already been urged to contact the municipal emergency management department in case of any problem," a statement issued by the city's municipal agency stated.

Dear Mumbaikars, @mybmc is personally & closely monitoring the status at all private & government hospitals, to ensure that their services continue unhindered, even in the dearth of power supply.



No untoward incident has been reported so far.

The statement was issued in view of power cut due to a technical glitch in the distribution system. The power supply has now been restored in most parts of the city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an immediate probe into the outage and is holding a meeting on grid failure.

Such a large-scale power failure was unprecedented for the country's financial capital. The electricity supply, interrupted at 10:05 am, was expected to be restored in 45 minutes to an hour, the authorities said.

"The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted," Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) tweeted.

"Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes," Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said. "It will be restored in approximately an hour," Mr Raut tweeted at 11:35 am.