Major Power Outage In Mumbai Due To 'Incoming Electric Supply Failure'

Large parts of Mumbai are facing a power failure, which according to the city's electricity supply board, is due to the to "TATAs incoming electric supply failure".

Such a large-scale power failure is unprecedented for the metropolis.

"The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted," Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) tweeted.

Within minutes of the outage, people took to social media.

"Has everyone's electricity gone?! I ...what is going on? #Mumbai," a user tweeted.

Another user wrote: "Wow the whole of mumbai has an electricity cut and suddenly no one can take it anymore."

Some were clueless with sudden outage. "Is it like a citywide powercut? #Mumbai #electricity," read a tweet.