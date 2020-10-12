Mumbai Power Outage Live Updates: Maharashtra Minister Says Power Likely To Be Restored In Mumbai In 1 Hour

Mumbai Power Outage: Several Parts in the city reported electricity cuts, a little after 10 AM.

A massive power outage has been reported in parts of Mumbai, which has also affected the train services. The unprecedented power cut reported in several parts, a little after 10 AM, left many people clueless.

Later, the power supplier - Best Electricity - clarified in a tweet: "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted."

This is the first time in many months that the city is facing such a power cut. Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. "Mumbai suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us," the Central Railways tweeted.

Here are the live updates on Mumbai power outage:

Oct 12, 2020 12:02 (IST) Mumbai Power Outage: Train Passengers Seen Walking On Tracks, Power Restored In Some Parts- Watch

Watch | "It is a grid failure. Trying to restore power as soon as possible": Shivaji Sutar, PRO, Central Railway #PowerCut#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/QPq7167IOQ - NDTV (@ndtv) October 12, 2020

Oct 12, 2020 11:56 (IST) The Bombay Stock Exchange has been functioning normally.

Oct 12, 2020 11:54 (IST) Mumbai Power Outage: "Do Not Panic, Please Don't Walk On Tracks," Tweets Central Railways

The Central Railways appealed to the passengers in a tweet to avoid walking on tracks amid power outage. CR Harbour line restored from 10.55 am.



Engineers are in constant touch with Grid experts. We will update about mainline soon.



Appeal

Do not panic. Please don't walk on track. pic.twitter.com/wIQlLnJ8et - Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 12, 2020 The Central Railways appealed to the passengers in a tweet to avoid walking on tracks amid power outage.

Oct 12, 2020 11:51 (IST) Mumbai Power Cuts: Minister Says Power Likely To Be Restored In An Hour

Mumbai-Thane-Kalyan power failure is being attended to.

Kalwa- padgha transmissions line got tripped,

hence Thane- Palghar, New Mumbai power is off. Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city.

It will be restored in approximately an hour. - Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020

Oct 12, 2020 11:47 (IST) Mumbai Power Outage: Civic Body's Helpline Number For Emergencies

These are the helpline numbers for emergencies shared by the BMC. Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies.#BMCUpdates - माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 12, 2020 These are the helpline numbers for emergencies shared by the BMC.

Oct 12, 2020 11:40 (IST) Traffic signals have also been affected due to the electricity failure in several parts of the city.

Oct 12, 2020 11:40 (IST) Mumbai Outage: Adani Electricity Says It's Supplying Power To Critical Services

In an official tweet, Adani Electricity said it is supplying power to critical services.



Oct 12, 2020 11:37 (IST) Mumbai Power Outage: Mumbai Civic Body Chief's Statement For Hospitals

In a statement this morning, IS Chahal, the commissioner of Mumbai's civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC - told the hospitals to reach out to disaster control room for help amid the city's fight against coronavirus.

"All the hospitals to contact their respective SWM transport GARAGE officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours so that there is no power failures in hospitals especially ICUs. In case of any issues please contact disaster control room for help. CE SWM to coordinate this," the statement read.

"Disaster control and CE M&E To keep stand bye private MOBILE DG SET vehicles handy within next one hour in case power failure continues beyond two hours. Please report to Shri. Narvekar or smt. Sangita Lokhande at DM Control about this every half an hour," it further added

Oct 12, 2020 11:28 (IST) Watch- As Power Outage Hits City, Mumbai On Pause

#MumbaiPowerOutage: Trains affected after large-scale power failure https://t.co/pjeih2xP8hpic.twitter.com/hdmDKMRWzA - NDTV (@ndtv) October 12, 2020

Oct 12, 2020 11:18 (IST) Mumbai Outage Dominates Twitter Trends, Powers Memes

As large parts of the "Maximum City" face unprecedented and widespread power outage due to "incoming electric supply failure", Mumbaikars took to the social media sharing witty memes with a side of political sarcasm." itemprop="description As large parts of the "Maximum City" face unprecedented and widespread power outage due to "incoming electric supply failure", Mumbaikars took to the social media sharing witty memes with a side of political sarcasm." itemprop="description

Oct 12, 2020 11:17 (IST) Mumbai Power Outage: "Stuck Here," Say Passengers Amid Large Scale Power Failure In Mumbai

Many passengers across the financial capital of India - Mumbai - were left clueless after a massive power outage in the city this morning.

Oct 12, 2020 11:14 (IST) Mumbai Power Outage: Train Services By Western Railways Also Affected

1/2. In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored.

Commuters are requested to cooperate @drmbct@RailMinIndia - Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2020 2/2 However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section



Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section.

Commuters are requested not to panic.@drmbct@RailMinIndia - Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2020

Oct 12, 2020 11:10 (IST) "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate. However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section," an official statement read.

"Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic & maintain social distancing," the statement further read.

Oct 12, 2020 11:07 (IST) "Almost Total Power Cut In Mumbai," Tweets Sanjay Nirupam

"Almost total power black out in Mumbai due to major grid failure. Its multiple line disruption. Only hospital type some utilities getting supply in the city. Mumbai is seperated from the rest of Maharashtra to avoid disastrous cascading effect on the city," Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted.