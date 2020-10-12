Mumbai Power Outage Live Updates: Maharashtra Minister Says Power Likely To Be Restored In Mumbai In 1 Hour

A massive power outage has been reported in parts of Mumbai, which has also affected the train services. The unprecedented power cut reported in several parts, a little after 10 AM, left many people clueless.
Later, the power supplier - Best Electricity - clarified in a tweet: "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted."
This is the first time in many months that the city is facing such a power cut. Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. "Mumbai suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us," the Central Railways tweeted.
Here are the live updates on Mumbai power outage:
Watch | "It is a grid failure. Trying to restore power as soon as possible": Shivaji Sutar, PRO, Central Railway #PowerCut#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/QPq7167IOQ- NDTV (@ndtv) October 12, 2020
The Central Railways appealed to the passengers in a tweet to avoid walking on tracks amid power outage.
CR Harbour line restored from 10.55 am.- Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 12, 2020
Engineers are in constant touch with Grid experts. We will update about mainline soon.
Appeal
Do not panic. Please don't walk on track. pic.twitter.com/wIQlLnJ8et
Mumbai-Thane-Kalyan power failure is being attended to.- Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020
Kalwa- padgha transmissions line got tripped,
hence Thane- Palghar, New Mumbai power is off. Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city.
It will be restored in approximately an hour.
These are the helpline numbers for emergencies shared by the BMC.
Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies.#BMCUpdates- माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 12, 2020
#MumbaiPowerOutage: Trains affected after large-scale power failure https://t.co/pjeih2xP8hpic.twitter.com/hdmDKMRWzA- NDTV (@ndtv) October 12, 2020
Many passengers across the financial capital of India - Mumbai - were left clueless after a massive power outage in the city this morning.
1/2. In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored.- Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2020
Commuters are requested to cooperate @drmbct@RailMinIndia
2/2 However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section- Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2020
Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section.
Commuters are requested not to panic.@drmbct@RailMinIndia
Trains have been held up this morning due to power cuts in Mumbai. The Central Railways gave an update in a tweet.
#PowerOutage- Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 12, 2020
Mumbai Suburban trains @Central_Railway held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Time 10.05hrs onwards.
(It's not OHE /EMU fault)
Trains in Roha-Diva-JNPT sections are running.