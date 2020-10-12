Mumbai Outage Dominates Twitter Trends, Powers Memes

Large parts of Mumbai are facing a power failure due to disruption in "incoming electric supply".(File)

As large parts of Mumbai and its suburban areas face unprecedented and widespread power outage due to "TATA's incoming electric supply failure", residents and celebrities took to the social media sharing concerns about emergency services getting affected and mobile internet connectivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Within minutes of the outage, people took to the social media. Hashtags such as #powercut, #Mumbai, #NaviMumbai and #poweroutage, among others, started trending on Twitter.

The electricity supply was interrupted at 10:05 am and expected to be restored in 45 minutes to an hour for the metropolis according to the authorities. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has now said it would another hour for the supply to be restored.

Mumbai-Thane-Kalyan power failure is being attended to.

Kalwa- padgha transmissions line got tripped,

hence Thane- Palghar, New Mumbai power is off. Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city.

It will be restored in approximately an hour. — Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020

Electricity gayaab across Mumbai. Unprecedented. Mumbai plunges into darkness. Could it be those tunnels? @mybmc@TataPower — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) October 12, 2020

T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Adani Electricity, a major power supplier in the city, said is it "currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai". Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

Some Twitter users used the power outage in Mumbai city and its sub urban areas to point out how consistent the electricity supply has been over the years. Others poked fun with political memes and commentary.

Mumbaikars jumping on phones to tweet to the world that we are suffering #PowerCut first time in 20 yrs.



Meanwhile PowerGrid : pic.twitter.com/ylb6UdQmjW — Hugo Stiglitz (@aatli_baatli) October 12, 2020

It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 12, 2020

This is a good time to appreciate 24x7 electricity in Mumbai. Stuff we take for granted. #powercut — Anupam Gupta (@b50) October 12, 2020

Delighted by the power cut which even stopped Mumbai's train service - halted for the first time during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown - people rejoiced that those working and studying from home amid the pandemic would get to take a break as classes and work was affected in absence of power backup at many homes which disrupted internet connectivity.

#powercut



No Power in Mumbai.



WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC — SwatKat ???? fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020

Me heading towards to attend my online class

Meanwhile #powercutpic.twitter.com/JOZQFTxUjg — Yogesh Pathak ???????? (@yoges_hh) October 12, 2020

The power outage also left the posh south Mumbai areas without creature comforts with residents of the city's sub urban areas - where power supply disruptions are routine - sharing their delight with the situation.

SoBo people to Kalyan and Thane people after powercut.????????#powercutpic.twitter.com/O1OUF622eQ — Palash Rathod (@PalashRathod4) October 12, 2020