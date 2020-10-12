Mumbai Outage Dominates Twitter Trends, Powers Memes

Mumbai power outage: Such a large-scale power failure is unprecedented for the country's financial capital. The electricity supply remains interrupted since 10:05 am.

Mumbai Outage Dominates Twitter Trends, Powers Memes

Large parts of Mumbai are facing a power failure due to disruption in "incoming electric supply".(File)

Mumbai:

As large parts of Mumbai and its suburban areas face unprecedented and widespread power outage due to "TATA's incoming electric supply failure", residents and celebrities took to the social media sharing concerns about emergency services getting affected and mobile internet connectivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Within minutes of the outage, people took to the social media. Hashtags such as #powercut, #Mumbai, #NaviMumbai and #poweroutage, among others, started trending on Twitter.

The electricity supply was interrupted at 10:05 am and expected to be restored in 45 minutes to an hour for the metropolis according to the authorities. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has now said it would another hour for the supply to be restored.

Adani Electricity, a major power supplier in the city, said is it "currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai". Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

Some Twitter users used the power outage in Mumbai city and its sub urban areas to point out how consistent the electricity supply has been over the years. Others poked fun with political memes and commentary. 

Delighted by the power cut which even stopped Mumbai's train service - halted for the first time during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown - people rejoiced that those working and studying from home amid the pandemic would get to take a break as classes and work was affected in absence of power backup at many homes which disrupted internet connectivity.

The power outage also left the posh south Mumbai areas without creature comforts with residents of the city's sub urban areas - where power supply disruptions are routine - sharing their delight with the situation. 

Comments
mumbaipower supply

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india