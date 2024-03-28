Parts Of South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness Due To Power Outage

Mumbai has an islanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply

Pockets in south Mumbai plunged into darkness on Thursday night due to a power failure.

Localities such as Mahapalika Marg, Marine Lines and Crawford Market experienced the electricity outage due to a power tripping from about 8.35 pm, officials said, adding efforts to restore supply are on.

The financial capital has an islanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply.

