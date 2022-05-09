Power Outage In Parts Of Mumbai, Bandra, Santa Cruz Among Areas Hit

The latest outages were reported by the consumers of Adani Electricity.

Several parts of Mumbai faced power outages after a transmission line tripped on Monday. The outages were reported from the city's western suburbs.

Khar, Kurla, Santacruz and Mumbai's posh Bandra locality were among the areas where the residents are without electricity.

With the city sweltering under soaring temperatures, the power cuts saw people flooding Twitter with angry messages.

Power cut in Mumbai?! What an unusual feeling. And not at all a welcome one@Adani_Elec_Mum@mybmc#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/DsKWWdHXnt — Vinita Bhatia (@bhatiavinita) May 9, 2022

Several residents of Chembur area also complained of power cuts.

.@Adani_Elec_Mum Power outage in Sindhi Society Chembur Mumbai 71. The entire area has a blackout #poweroutage#powercut — Lockdown_Muncher (@akshaypdandekar) May 9, 2022

A technical fault at Tata's receiving station in Dharavi was said to be the reason behind the outages.