Power Cuts In Mumbai Again, Residents Claim No Relief All Night

Power outages were reported from Mumbai's posh Khar area. (Representational)

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed power cut again today after the city's suburbs and surrounding areas saw a blackout for over an hour on Monday.

The city with soaring temperatures saw angry residents flooding Twitter with their complaints, with some even claiming that there was no electricity all night.

@Adani_Elec_Mum power cut since 12.45 am in khar west. Been almost 2hours now! Compared to other metro cities, the electricity charges in mumbai are exorbiantly high. Expect better services. Can someone look into this. Kindly restore the power immidietly!! — Ruhi Yadu (@RuhiYadu) April 26, 2022

BLACK OUT!

NO POWER SINCE LAST HOUR IN #MUMBAI#NoPowerInMumbai

The power cut in scorching summer nights, is just a cherry on top of the cake! Well done @mybmcWardD@OfficeofUT@mybmc!!! — Karan Jain (@KaranJainnn) April 26, 2022

Adani Electricity, which is among the firms that supply power in the financial capital, said in a reply to a Twitter user that their teams are trying to restore electricity supply in four hours. It said that the interruption is a "result of breakdown".

Dear Ma'am, regret the inconvenience caused. The interruption is as a result of breakdown. We would like to assure you that our technical teams are on the job and are striving hard to restore supply to the affected areas in 240 minutes. — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) April 27, 2022

Tata Power, another distributor in Mumbai, had said yesterday that load shedding might be initiated in order to maintain grid balance. It said power will be restored once the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd. (MSETCL) line gets energised.

"As per initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas," the company said.

As per initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas. — TataPower (@TataPower) April 26, 2022

Before this, Mumbai had witnessed an 18-hour power outage in 2020.