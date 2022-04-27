Power Cuts In Mumbai Again, Residents Claim No Relief All Night

Mumbai power cut: Mumbai saw angry residents flooding Twitter with their complaints, with some even claiming that there was no electricity all night.

Power outages were reported from Mumbai's posh Khar area. (Representational)

Mumbai:

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed power cut again today after the city's suburbs and surrounding areas saw a blackout for over an hour on Monday.

The city with soaring temperatures saw angry residents flooding Twitter with their complaints, with some even claiming that there was no electricity all night.

Outages were reported from Mumbai's posh Khar area with an user questioning the quality of services despite what he claimed were high electricity charges.

Adani Electricity, which is among the firms that supply power in the financial capital, said in a reply to a Twitter user that their teams are trying to restore electricity supply in four hours. It said that the interruption is a "result of breakdown".

Tata Power, another distributor in Mumbai, had said yesterday that load shedding might be initiated in order to maintain grid balance. It said power will be restored once the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd. (MSETCL) line gets energised.

"As per initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas," the company said.

Before this, Mumbai had witnessed an 18-hour power outage in 2020.

